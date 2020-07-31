James Thomas ToohilWorcester - James Thomas Toohil, 54, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by family and friends.Jay "Birdlegs" was born in Worcester on August 26, 1965, the eldest son of James Vincent Toohil and the late Judith Shea Fogarty. He grew up working at his father's oil company and graduated from Worcester Technical High School where he studied machinery. Following high school Jay was employed for many years at Norton Company and then BK Paving & Sons.Jay wasn't perfect, but he was as good as he could be. He genuinely loved people and had a way of making people around him feel special. He told great stories, some of which were true. He had a keen sense of fashion, opting against "Air Jordan's" for the equally awesome "Air Gordan's." He was a skilled machinist, welder and paver. He could get any machine running, for at least a day. He loved the water, especially Lake Manchaug and Myrtle Beach. He was an amateur doctor, a brother, a son, a friend, an uncle, a stuntman, a survivor, a daredevil, a lady's man, a fine food connoisseur, and a Toohil.He will be remembered and missed by his father and step mother, James V. Toohil and his wife, Ann of Worcester; his siblings, Jeffrey Toohil and his wife, Jessica of Rochdale, Julianne Jarry and her husband, Chip of Leicester, and Jerry Toohil and his wife, Tara of Worcester; his children, Shannon Toohil of Sutton and Jimmy Toohil of Ocala, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Jack and Jane Toohil and Christopher and Meghan Jarry; many extended family members and friends. Jay was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Judy and Jack Fogarty.At Jay's request, there will be no services. Everyone that knew him is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Please consider doing something nice for someone today, maybe a friend or a relative, maybe a stranger. It doesn't have to be something big, just something kind. Jay was a man who appreciated small acts of kindness. So in his honor, be kind to someone today. Call an old friend. Help a neighbor. And keep Jay in your heart. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.