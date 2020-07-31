1/1
James Toohil
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Thomas Toohil

Worcester - James Thomas Toohil, 54, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Jay "Birdlegs" was born in Worcester on August 26, 1965, the eldest son of James Vincent Toohil and the late Judith Shea Fogarty. He grew up working at his father's oil company and graduated from Worcester Technical High School where he studied machinery. Following high school Jay was employed for many years at Norton Company and then BK Paving & Sons.

Jay wasn't perfect, but he was as good as he could be. He genuinely loved people and had a way of making people around him feel special. He told great stories, some of which were true. He had a keen sense of fashion, opting against "Air Jordan's" for the equally awesome "Air Gordan's." He was a skilled machinist, welder and paver. He could get any machine running, for at least a day. He loved the water, especially Lake Manchaug and Myrtle Beach. He was an amateur doctor, a brother, a son, a friend, an uncle, a stuntman, a survivor, a daredevil, a lady's man, a fine food connoisseur, and a Toohil.

He will be remembered and missed by his father and step mother, James V. Toohil and his wife, Ann of Worcester; his siblings, Jeffrey Toohil and his wife, Jessica of Rochdale, Julianne Jarry and her husband, Chip of Leicester, and Jerry Toohil and his wife, Tara of Worcester; his children, Shannon Toohil of Sutton and Jimmy Toohil of Ocala, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Jack and Jane Toohil and Christopher and Meghan Jarry; many extended family members and friends. Jay was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Judy and Jack Fogarty.

At Jay's request, there will be no services. Everyone that knew him is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Please consider doing something nice for someone today, maybe a friend or a relative, maybe a stranger. It doesn't have to be something big, just something kind. Jay was a man who appreciated small acts of kindness. So in his honor, be kind to someone today. Call an old friend. Help a neighbor. And keep Jay in your heart. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.

www.callahanfay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved