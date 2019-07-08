|
James Edward Toomey
Worcester - James Edward Toomey, 72, son of the late John A. and Irene E. (Foley) Toomey, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home, Worcester on Friday, July 5, 2019 following a long and difficult illness.
James is survived by his twin brother Joseph M. Toomey and his wife Gayle Perkins Toomey; his sisters, Sister Maureen Toomey, SNDdeN of Springfield, Sister Cathleen Toomey, RSM of Worcester, Margaret M. Toomey Bennett of Southbridge, Clare J. Toomey Sullivan and her husband Barry R. Sullivan of Worcester; his brothers, Daniel S. Toomey and his wife Patricia M. Burke Toomey of Worcester, Stephen J. Toomey of Worcester; his brother-in-law John V. Cahill of East Dennis; seven nieces, twelve nephews, 33 grandnieces and grandnephews; and numerous Toomey and Foley cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, John A. and Irene E. (Foley) Toomey, his sister Anne I. Toomey Cahill, and his nephews Thomas P. Sullivan and Christopher Toomey, his grandparents Richard A. and Helen Keenan Toomey and Timothy J., MD and A. Irene Morris Foley, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jim graduated from the former Blessed Sacrament School and St. John's High School, where he and his twin Joseph served as co-captains of the Ice Hockey Team. Along with his three brothers, Jim was an Altar Server at Blessed Sacrament Church. After high school Jim went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and then earned Master's Degrees in Chemistry and Physics from (WPI) Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
The Toomey Family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at The Lutheran Home, where Jim lived for many years, and to the healthcare personnel at St. Francis Home, who cared for Jim with such tenderness, compassion and professionalism during the last few months of his life among us. We will never forget you!
Calling hours are Friday, July 12th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday July 15th at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame and the Sisters of Mercy, c/o Sr. Cathleen Toomey, RSM, 505 Mill Street, #155, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 11, 2019