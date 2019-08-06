Home

Trinity Episcopal Church
7005 Piney Branch Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
7005 Piney Branch Road NW
Washington, DC
James "Bud" Ward, 94

WASHINGTON, DC - Pioneer in the hospitality industry, Bud Ward was the first African American Senior Vice President and Corporate Officer of a major hotel chain. He worked for the Marriott Corporation for almost 20 years, and played a key role in the world-wide expansion of the hotel division, including working with the team that developed the Courtyard by Marriott Hotels. After retirement he spent another 34 plus years as an entrepreneur in the Information Technology industry. Symbiont, Inc. is now one of few multi-generational black owned IT firms in the country.

Passed away on Wednesday, July 31st peacefully at his home with his wife, Eulah R. Ward of 68 years and son, Sterling Andrew Ward (Denise). Bud is also survived by his sister, Audrey Mae Brown; three grandchildren, Adina Kaleia Madden-Isaac (Tracy), James Harold Ward III (Zonasha), and Taylor Ross Ward; three great-grandchildren, Simone Avery Isaac, Wyatt Walker Ward, and Zayah Izabel Ward; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death were his sons, Forrest Carlton Ward (Karen) and Charles Walker Ward, and sister, Barbara Vivian Wilson (George). A memorial service will be held for Bud August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Road NW, Washington, DC 20012. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The James and Eulah Ward Scholarship Fund, 8730 Georgia Avenue, Suite 306, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

McGuire Funeral Service
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
