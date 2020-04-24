|
James A. Westwell Jr. 74
Prudence Island, RI - On Monday, April 13, 2020, James A Westwell Jr. passed away at his daughter's home in Monterey, CA surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 8, 1945, in Southbridge, MA, he was the son of James A Westwell Sr. and Audrey (Dartt). He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Westwell; his daughter Melany Westwell and her husband Michael O'Connor; his son James A Westwell III ; his grandson James, his granddaughter Julia, and their mother Lisa; a sister Margaret Westwell and her husband Gerald Hosley; a sister-in-law Susan Phillips and her husband George; two nieces and a nephew Mary Beth Lashway, Heather Lemieux, John Phillips and their families; and a beloved extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and a niece Marcie Repucci.
James, more fondly known as J by family and many friends, was a true renaissance man. He graduated from Tantasqua High School and Springfield Technological Institue where he studied computer science. He worked in this field for 24 years then became a licensed building contractor. He continued putting his construction skills into practice during retirement helping family and friends with projects. He was a farmer at heart and worked to create a legacy at Farnham Farm, part of the Conservancy on Prudence Island, RI, where he planted and maintained a pick-your own blueberry patch, strawberry bed, and a small vineyard.
J enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, hiking, cooking, and watching the Patriots. Above all, else, he loved spending time with family and enjoying the nature around him whether on the east coast at Prudence Island or visiting the west coast in Monterey.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for early September.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020