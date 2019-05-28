|
James H. Whipple, 76
HOLDEN - James "Papa" H. Whipple, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center, after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Elwood and Marion (Streeter) Whipple and had lived most of his life in Holden.
James was a dedicated lineman for 32 years for the Holden Municipal Light Department before retiring in 1997. After retiring, James stayed busy working part time for Benoit Brothers Const. and Flagg RV. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and enjoyed puttering around his yard, hosting pool parties, ice fishing and snowmobiling on Unionville Pond.
His loving wife of 51 years, Susan "Soupy" M. (Rugg) Whipple, passed away on February 19, 2019. He leaves his son, John Whipple and his wife, Marlene of Holden; his daughter, Pam Clarkson and her husband, Chuck of Gardner; his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin and Andrew Whipple, Douglas Muse and Benjamin Clarkson; his brothers-in-law, Paul Rugg of West Yarmouth and Donald Rugg of Marstons Mills; and 2 nieces and a nephew. He also leaves his "other" children Jay and Renee Kublbeck of Holden.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with James' family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3rd in the Funeral home followed by a committal service at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019