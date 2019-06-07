|
James A. Willwerth, 88
WESTBOROUGH - James A. Willwerth, 88, of Westborough passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Mary (Mulvey) Willwerth.
Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Kiley) Willwerth. He was a graduate of BC High School and a 1953 graduate of Boston College.
During the Korean Conflict he served with the United States Marine Corps attaining the rank of First Lieutenant and was part of the First Marine Air Wing with primary operation in Japan.
Jim was Director of Operations at New England Telephone for 36 years retiring in 1992.
He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and a Fourth Degree member of the John Boyle O'Reilly Council 85, Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Westborough Country Club, served as a member of the Country Club Reconstruction committee, and a former chairman of the Westborough Country Club Charity Foundation. He also hosted a golf show on the local cable network and wrote the "Anonymous Golfer" articles in the Westborough News. He was also a member of the BC Fides Society and President's Circle, the BC Club of Worcester County, the Pioneers Club of N. E. Telephone and a member of the American Legion.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Joan M. Balzarini and her husband, Geno, of Tyngsboro and Anne M. Schmitt and her husband, Christopher, of Westborough; one sister, Eileen Lowrie of Pinehurst, NC and two granddaughters, Mary Powell and Christine Schmitt.
He was the brother of the late Thomas Willwerth and Mary Alice McKenna.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, June 12, from 4 to 7 P.M.
Members of Council 85, Knights of Columbus will conduct a prayer service at 6:45 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 7 to June 8, 2019