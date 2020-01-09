|
|
James A. Young, 83
Holden - James A. Young, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Holden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an illness. He was born on March 15, 1936 in Pittsfield, the son of James A. and Rita D. (Knapp) Young and had lived in Holden since 1988.
He leaves his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy L. (Sargent) Young; four children, James Young, Jeffrey Young, David Young and Juliet (Young) Chaves; three step-children, Tina (Servetas) Wills, Paul Servetas and Melanie Servetas; his brothers, Daniel Young and Orrey Young; his brothers-in-law, Malcolm Sargent and Duane Sargent; his grandchildren, Scott, Sam, Michael, Jacob, Deanna and Angela Young; several nieces, nephews, spouses, partners and significant others.
Jim graduated from Pittsfield High School and enlisted in to the Navy in 1953. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict aboard the mine sweeper USS Zeal (MSF 131) as a fire control technician. Following his military service, James return to school and received his Bachelor's degree from UMass Amherst and his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. He worked at Digital Equipment Corporation, Honeywell, Data General and retired from Allegro MicroSystems in Worcester in 2006.
Jim was very involved with music groups and choir's including the Yankee Clippers Barbershop in Portsmouth, NH, the Salisbury Singers, the Worcester Choirs and was a lifetime member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club Choirs, all in Worcester. He was a ham radio operator and loved doing research on improving his radio and antenna setup. His call letters were W1WER and he was a life time member of the Central Massachusetts Amateur Radio Association, the National Association for Amateur Radio and was a member of the Holden Garden Club. Strong in his faith, Jim also was a member of the First Congregational Church of Holden and the First Parish Church in Dover, NH.
At James request, all services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, be kind to one another. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020