Jamie Lee Burnham
Worcester/Millbury - On January 2nd Jamie passed away suddenly at the age of 38. Jamie was born in Worcester and lived most of her younger years in Millbury.
Jamie leaves behind two sons, Evan Baptiste and Cayden Burnham, both of Worcester. She also leaves her mother, Robin Picard of Grafton, siblings Jennifer Burnham of Worcester and James Sibley Jr of Delvan, NY, her aunt, niece, nephew, and many uncles and cousins.
A memorial will be held on June 29th from 3-6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 206 South Quinsigamond Ave, Shrewsbury. She will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019