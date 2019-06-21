Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Burnham


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Burnham Obituary
Jamie Lee Burnham

Worcester/Millbury - On January 2nd Jamie passed away suddenly at the age of 38. Jamie was born in Worcester and lived most of her younger years in Millbury.

Jamie leaves behind two sons, Evan Baptiste and Cayden Burnham, both of Worcester. She also leaves her mother, Robin Picard of Grafton, siblings Jennifer Burnham of Worcester and James Sibley Jr of Delvan, NY, her aunt, niece, nephew, and many uncles and cousins.

A memorial will be held on June 29th from 3-6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 206 South Quinsigamond Ave, Shrewsbury. She will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.