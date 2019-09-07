Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
The Congregational Church of Westborough
57 West Main St.
Westborough, MA
View Map
Jamie J. Goodall, 36

West Boylston - Jamie J. Goodall, 36, of West Boylston and formerly of Westborough, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Born in Boston, he was a son of Judy (Hytonen) Ellis of Westborough and the late John Goodall. He was raised in Westborough, educated in Webster and then obtained his General Education Diploma.

Jamie has been an auto mechanic for many years. Most recently, he had been employed with the Patriot Environmental Corporation where he performed mechanical work as well as landscaping work.

He had a passion for nature throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing at Whitehall Lake, hanging out with his friends around camp fires, white water rafting every year, working on cars, and especially spending cherished time with family. His love he had for his daughter, Jamie Lynn White, will never be forgotten.

In addition to his mother and daughter, he is survived by his three siblings, John Goodall of Florida, Michele Goodall of Uxbridge, and Syreeta Peddlesden of the United Kingdom; his aunts and uncles, Jimmy Goodall and his wife Janet, of Naples, FL, David Goodall and his wife Ginny, of Charlton, Nancy Goodall of California, and Rod Hytonen of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

His memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 13, in The Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will take place privately.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
