|
|
Jamie R. Willis
Tampa, FL - Jamie R. Willis, 63 of Tampa, FL, formerly from Worcester died Saturday, May 4, 2019 following an extended illness.
Mr. Willis came to Tampa in 1981 from his native, Worcester, Massachusettes. He was among the founders of his family business, World of Lighting. Jamie was a musician playing bass in several rock bands in Massachusettes and enjoyed SCUBA diving and powerboating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Willis. Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Laura Willis, mother, Roslyn Willis,former resident of Framingham and Worcester, sons and daughter-in-law, Matthew & Bridget Willis and Joshua Scherdell, daughter, Casey Willis, granddaughter, Libby Rose Willis and his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn & Tamala Willis.
Funeral services were held in Tampa, In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Research Center of Excellence, C/O FAU, Attention; Foundation Bldg. AD295, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Condolences may be expressed online at
segalfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 12, 2019