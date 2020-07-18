Jan Bialonozka, 80
Worcester - WORCESTER___Jan Bialonozka, 80, passed away Thursday, July 16 at UMASS Medical surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind two sisters, Wladyslawa Kawalec and Walentyna Urban of Worcester, nephews, Jerry Urban and Miroslaw Kawalec, nieces, Danuta Bousbouras and Wieslawa Filreis and several grand-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers-in-law, Czeslaw Kawalec and Stanislaw Urban, and close friend, Kris Stevens. Jan was born in Lokno, Poland, a son of the late Szymon and Aleksandra Bialonozka. Mr. Bialonozka retired as the Athletic equipment manager from WPI and had worked there for about 40 years. Jan enjoyed watching movies and his TV. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at UMASS Memorial Medical – University Campus for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
, 1661 Worcester Rd Ste 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or at www.lung.org
A private funeral service will be held in HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery.