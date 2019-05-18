Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Resources
More Obituaries for Jana Savoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jana Savoie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jana Savoie Obituary
Jana S. Savoie, 55

Charlton - Jana S. (Mentler) Savoie, 55, of Sunset Dr., passed away on Thursday, May 16th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a battle with cancer.

She leaves her husband of 35 years, Michael S. Savoie; her three children, John M. Savoie of Charlton, Christopher D. Savoie and his wife Andrea of Worcester and Jenna S. Savoie of Charlton; her father, John S. Mentler and his wife Connie of Amarillo, TX; her brother, John S. Mentler, II of Corvallis, OR; her sister, Jill S. Weyl of Springfield, ILL; and her two grandsons, Brady Savoie and Hudson Savoie. She was born in Jacksonville, Ill the daughter of the late Janet S. (Clardy) Mentler.

Jana worked for the Travelers Insurance Co. for 37 years. She started with the company in Colorado and moved to their Connecticut campus many years ago. Volleyball was a game she enjoyed playing and passing down to her children. She was also very active with her daughter in her competitive cheering activities and events. Growing up in a military family she enjoyed traveling all over the world and especially enjoyed living in Europe. Her favorite place to travel to was Disney World. Jana enjoyed living on Glenn Echo Lake where she hosted exchange students and loved family get togethers.

Jana's funeral and burial in West Ridge Cemetery in Charlton will be private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
Download Now