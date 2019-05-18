|
Jana S. Savoie, 55
Charlton - Jana S. (Mentler) Savoie, 55, of Sunset Dr., passed away on Thursday, May 16th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a battle with cancer.
She leaves her husband of 35 years, Michael S. Savoie; her three children, John M. Savoie of Charlton, Christopher D. Savoie and his wife Andrea of Worcester and Jenna S. Savoie of Charlton; her father, John S. Mentler and his wife Connie of Amarillo, TX; her brother, John S. Mentler, II of Corvallis, OR; her sister, Jill S. Weyl of Springfield, ILL; and her two grandsons, Brady Savoie and Hudson Savoie. She was born in Jacksonville, Ill the daughter of the late Janet S. (Clardy) Mentler.
Jana worked for the Travelers Insurance Co. for 37 years. She started with the company in Colorado and moved to their Connecticut campus many years ago. Volleyball was a game she enjoyed playing and passing down to her children. She was also very active with her daughter in her competitive cheering activities and events. Growing up in a military family she enjoyed traveling all over the world and especially enjoyed living in Europe. Her favorite place to travel to was Disney World. Jana enjoyed living on Glenn Echo Lake where she hosted exchange students and loved family get togethers.
Jana's funeral and burial in West Ridge Cemetery in Charlton will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019