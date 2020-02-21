|
|
Jane A. (Kusnierz) Aalto
Lancaster - Mrs. Jane Anna (Kusnierz) Aalto, 99 of Lancaster, beloved wife of the late Thomas Aalto, passed away peacefully in her sleep, due to her growing age on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Sterling Village in Sterling, MA.
Born in Chicopee, Jane was the daughter of the late John and Karolina (Kozaczzka) Kusnierz. Raised and educated in Chicopee Falls, she was a graduate of Chicopee High School, continued her education at Bay Path College and received her bachelor's degree from Northeastern University in 1946.
A trustworthy and professional accountant, Mrs. Aalto worked with companies in the Springfield area, including Storm Drop Forge and Mass Mutual. She and the family relocated to the North Shore where she continued working at companies including Marblehead Chemical and Lavender Printing until her retirement.
A warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jane instilled in her family the benefits of a positive outlook towards life. In her nearly 100 years of life, you could find Jane square dancing, concert going, hiking or traveling, but most importantly, she was always radiating her positive wit. She loved to have fun, living her life to the fullest and inspired that value within her family. Jane was a longtime member of the Maple Street Congregational Church in Danvers and its woman group, Maple Eves. Most significantly, she loved dedicating her time to others, being with her family, and truly finding the best of each and every person she met. She was highly respected, adored by her family, and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Jean MacAloney and her husband Douglas of Lancaster, her son, Eric Aalto of Beverly, her grandchildren, Kate Layte of Boston, Kurt MacAloney and his wife Sarah of NV and Neil MacAloney and his wife Justine of NH and her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Reagan, Georgia, Rose, Sean and James. She was the sister of the late Lillian Coppola and Edward, Theodore and Henry Kusnierz.
ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane's funeral service which will be held at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11 A.M, which would have been her 100 birthday. Calling hours will be held at the church at 10 A.M. Burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020