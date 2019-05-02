|
Jane P. Anderson, 82
Sutton - Jane P. Anderson, 82, a lifelong resident of Sutton, passed away on Wednesday, May, 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Jane was born in Sutton, daughter of the late Roy and Margaret (Grover) Potter, where she grew up and graduated from Sutton High School. Early on, Jane worked for the Sutton school system as a librarian, waitress at the Lodge in Webster, a licensed hairdresser and then went on to become an Insurance Marketer for Worcester Insurance. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher for the Sutton High School, on the Library Board of Trustees for the Town of Sutton, on Board of Trustees for Unibank and volunteered for numerous events at Water's Farm in Sutton.
Jane is pre-deceased by her husband of 34 years, Stuart B. Anderson Sr, who passed away six weeks prior to her. Together they enjoyed traveling, golfing, entertaining at the house for family and friends, but most of all, getting together with the "Millenium 5". Jane also enjoyed reading, gardening and never missed the daily crossword puzzle. Jane was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Sutton, where she also sang in the choir.
Jane is survived by her three children; Kevin J. Swart and his wife Donna of Staten Island, NY, Karen J. Hohmann and husband Leonard, of Quakertown, PA, and Peter J. Swart and his wife Jayne of Myrtle Beach, SC; her four step children, Kimberly P. Mathieu and husband Ken of Fort Worth, TX, Bonnie M. LaRue and Tara M. Waszkiewicz and her husband Jim all of Millbury, and Stuart B. Anderson Jr. and his wife Joan of Worcester; 14 grandchildren; Danielle Percoco, Nicholas Swart, Tiana Quinn, Daria Cardillo, Oliver Swart, Ian Swart, Jessica Bunyard, KC Mathieu, Christopher Chartier Jr, Stephanie Chartier, James Green, Robert LaRue II, Lisa Lynch and Mark Champagne; and 15 great grandchildren, Riley, Ella, Gavin, Auri, Jakob, Connor, Devin, Kayson, Bentley, Luke, Lucy, Norah, Patrick, Abigail and Gavin. She also leaves her sister Johanne Walker of Oxford. Besides her parents and husband, Jane is pre-deceased by her sister, Dorothy Potter and brother Richard Potter.
Services for Jane will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester with her funeral service to be celebrated at 11:00am in the First Congregational Church of Sutton, 307 Boston Road, Sutton, MA. Burial will follow in the Old Howard Cemetery, Armsby Road, Sutton. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Monday, May 6th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Massachusetts, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. To share your thoughts and memories of Jane, please visit the personal guestbook at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019