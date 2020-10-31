1/1
Jane (Ziemba) Berling
1932 - 2020
Jane D. (Ziemba) Berling, 88

WORCESTER/PAXTON - Jane D. (Ziemba) Berling, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born in Worcester, Jane was the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Ziemba.

Jane graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester and went on to be a legal secretary, tax preparer and worked at Reed Rolled Thread in Holden and Sea Crest Resort in Falmouth until retiring in 2000. She married the love of her life, Donald S. Berling and raised their family together in Worcester before moving to Holden in 1978 and in 1989, moved to Centerville on the Cape.

She was a longtime and active member of St. Christopher's Church and also St. George's Church.

Jane will be remembered for putting everyone else first. She loved people and could talk to anyone. She was sincere, kind and always giving of herself. She spent many hours in her flower beds, loved shopping and was a very proud woman. Above all, family was of utmost importance to her.

She will be lovingly missed by her son, Philip Berling of Douglas & Diane Corey of Leicester, many nieces and nephews and her little baby Zoe. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Donald S. Berling, her daughter Cindy, two brothers, Joseph and Richard Ziemba, two sisters, Pauline Libuda, Dolly Grande.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a calling hour from 10 to 11am on Wednesday, November 4th at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to Elder Services of Worcester Area, Inc. 67 Millbrook Street, Worcester, MA 01606. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.

To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
