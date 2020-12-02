Jane T. Blevins, 88



WORCESTER - Jane T. (Goulet) Blevins, 88, of Worcester, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Knollwood Nursing Center.



Her husband Richard O. Blevins died in 1978. Her son David F. Blevins died June 1. Her grandson Jesse Laprade passed away in 2015.



Jane leaves two sons, Richard "Curly" Blevins Jr., and Michael Blevins and his wife Dana; two daughters, Carol Morin and her husband Michael, and Kathleen Hamlin and her partner Michael Pascal; a daughter-in-law Denise (Charette) Blevins; seven grandchildren, Jay Laprade, Melissa Arrell and her husband Thomas, T.J. Hamlin, Christine Blevins and her partner Eric, Amanda Stearns and her husband Kevin, Heidi Ogando and her husband Johan, and Andrew Kuchenbaur; her late grandson Jesse's wife Tracey Laprade; 11 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Emma, Hailey, Taylor, Brayden, Mackenzie, Tyler, Matthew, Kaylee, James and Colton; many nieces and nephews including her husband's nieces and nephews in Kentucky.



Jane was born December 8, 1931, daughter of Hector and Anna (Desrosier) Goulet and lived in Worcester all her life. She attended the former St. Anthony School in Worcester.



Jane was a confectioner at the Hebert Candy Mansion in Shrewsbury for many years. Previously, she was an assembler at the former Produx Co. in Worcester.



Jane was a great sports fan. She was devoted to the Patriots, the Red Sox and Tiger Woods. More importantly, she attended countless sporting events to cheer for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and was an avid bingo player.



Jane was the youngest of 11 children. Her last sibling Paul Goulet died Nov. 1. She was also predeceased by five brothers, Joseph, Arthur, Robert, Roger and Francis Goulet, and four sisters, Lou Abbruzzesse, Virgie Verdolino, Peggy Rapoza, and Anna Simmons.



Jane's family wishes to thank the staff at the Knollwood Nursing Center for their skilled and compassionate care.



Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 5, from 9 to 10:30 am. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store