Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Greendale Peoples Church
25 Francis St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Jane Boyd Obituary
Jane E. (Hill) Boyd, 60

Worcester - Jane E. (Hill) Boyd, 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at UMASS Memorial Medical Center University Campus following a long illness. She leaves her former husband Richard D. Boyd with whom she lived; siblings Donna Sewell and her husband Curt of Clearwater, FL, Sue-Anne Dolan and her husband William of Worcester, Charles Hill Jr. and his wife Danielle of Boylston, Robin Ward and her husband James of Holden, Nancy Smith and her husband Kevin of Worcester, and Matthew Hill of Grafton; a sister-in-law Debra Hill of Woodstock, CT; step father Cecil D. Everett of Worcester; step-mother Debbie Hill of Grafton; a special aunt & uncle Richard & Sandra Grayson of Holden and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother James C. Hill.

Jane was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Charles Hill and Carolyn (Whitcomb) Hill Everett. She attended schools in Worcester and Northborough and worked for many years as an Administrator at the Pleasant Acres Rest Home in Worcester before retiring due to illness. She was a member of Greendale Peoples Church. She enjoyed gardening, plants & animals, especially her cat Penny, spending time with family; where Jane was at her best, and being the "boss" of the family. She will be truly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greendale Peoples Church, 25 Francis St. Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020
