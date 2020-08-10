1/
Jane Carlo
1929 - 2020
Jane B. Carlo

East Sandwich - Jane B. (Byram) Carlo, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late John J. Carlo, Jr.

Born September 17, 1929 in Morristown, New Jersey a daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Crotsley) Byram.

She is survived by her sister Pauline Welch of Boynton Beach, FL, her six children Paula M. (Michael) Lovelace of Sandwich, MA, Michele A. (Mark) Molloy of Northborough, MA, Patricia J. (James) Terrible of Concord, NH, John T. (Patricia) Carlo of Worcester, MA, Chris J. (Kathy Arcaro) Bergweiler of Leveritt, MA and James M. (Lori) Carlo of Nashua, NH. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren Jennifer, Zachary, Marcus, Matthew, Alec, Theresa and Eric and four great grandchildren Brandon, Jonathon, McKenna, and Marlee.

Jane was a beautiful soul who loved family, cherished her yesterdays, dreamed of her tomorrows and lived her today's.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Burial Services will be private. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 154 Route 6A Sandwich, MA.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
I grew up across the street and then down the street from the Carlo family. Mrs. Carlo was such a nice woman. Many fond memories of all of the Carlo family. May she Rest in Peace.
Eileen O'Neil
