Jane Ballou Carroll
Naples, Florida - Jane Ballou Carroll passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in Naples, FL September 4, 2019, she was born May 30, 1929.
After frequent moves as a child, Jane went to Russell Sage College in NY and majored in history. She married Lexton Carroll soon after and they were married nearly 50 years before his death in 2001. Jane and Lex built a competitive water skiing empire at their home in Oakham, MA. Oakham was home to Adams Pond, the site of training for multiple champion water-skiers and many exciting competitions. Jane and Lex fed and trained hundreds of athletes at their home, and encouraged water skiers from around the nation and the world.
After retirement, Jane and Lex moved to Florida and lived at Ft Myers Beach until Lex's death. Jane then moved to Naples to be closer to her son Blake, also a champion water skier. Jane began to suffer dementia requiring more advanced care for the last 12 years of her life but dementia saved her from the painful knowledge of losing Blake too early in 2014.
Jane leaves behind a daughter, Kristen Carroll, MD who lives with her family in Salt Lake City. Jane is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family thanks Blake's daughter, Heidi Panepinto and her family for their care of Jane after Blake's death. In addition, we all thank Bentley Village and Avow Hospice for their loving care of our mom and grandma in her last weeks.
