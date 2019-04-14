|
|
Jane Francis Correia, 67
WORCESTER - Jane Francis Correia, 67, of Worcester, MA, died Friday April 12th, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester after an unexpected illness.
Jane is survived by 2 daughters, Amy J. Correia and Stacy L. O'Day; a son Ryan M. Correia and her niece Maura C. Gallagher; 4 grandsons, Justin, Aiden, Owen and Xavier, 4 granddaughters, Ceara, Lily, Avery and Kennedy, and her 3 great nephews.
Jane was born and raised in Marlborough MA. She worked for many years as a dental hygienist.
Calling hours will be held on Tue, April 16, from 5-8 p.m. in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough, MA.
Following cremation burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Jane can be made to the Harry Hutch Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marlboro High School, c/o Principal's Office, Marlborough High School, 431 Bolton Street, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019