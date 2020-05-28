Jane E. Curtin, 67



SUTTON - Jane E Curtin, 67, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family.



Jane was born in Worcester, the daughter of Bertrand B. Curtin and Clare A. (Cahill) Curtin.



She leaves behind her beloved children: Robert Chapman, Danielle Lavallee and Mary-Clare Lavallee.



She also leaves behind her siblings: Bert Curtin and his wife Nancy, Daniel Curtin, and John Curtin. She leaves her nieces and nephews: Jennifer Hunt and her children, Michaela and Nathan; Jane and Billy Dowd and their children Maggie, Patrick and Quinn; Meg and Dan Brunelle and their children, Elizabeth, Jack, Grace, Thomas, and William; Katie Curtin and her children Talya, Natalee, and Nariah. She was predeceased by her niece and goddaughter Maura Curtin. She also leaves behind her goddaughter Jennifer Atteridge.



Jane was a graduate of Marian High School and Worcester State University. She started her career at United Chevrolet and was then the Fleet Manager at Charles Chevrolet and Post Road Buick. For the past 27 years, Jane was a Preschool and Kindergarten teacher at Country Montessori of Sutton. She leaves behind many special friends from her time spent teaching there. Jane was a wonderful educator and touched the lives of many students. She loved her students and continued to stay in touch with many over the years.



Jane loved Cape Cod. Her favorite place was South Village Beach and her fondest memories were spending time there with her family and friends. Jane was also her children's biggest cheerleader at all of their softball and baseball games and school events throughout the years. She was a compassionate dog lover. Jane loved many dogs throughout her life, especially her German Shepherds, Sarge and Frankie and she leaves behind her beloved Chocolate Lab, Abby.



Jane's family extends its heartfelt gratitude to her oncologist Dr. Matthew Yurgelun, Nurse Practitioners Molly and Beth, and all of the staff on the 7th floor of Dana-Farber for their compassionate care and support. A special thanks to the wonderful infusion nurses Jane so dearly loved: Mary, Melissa, Kathleen, and Tricia. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Jane to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Attn: Angelle Kettlewell 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445 Memo line: Gallbladder Cancer Research.



Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 354 Boston Road, Sutton at reduced capacity following social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required. A memorial will be held at a later date.





