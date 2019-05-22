|
|
Jane H. (Piszczaka) Ducas, 91
WORCESTER - Mrs. Jane H. "Jennie" (Piszczaka) Ducas, 91, of Worcester, MA died in her home Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her beloved husband Peter H. Ducas predeceased her in 1998. She was the daughter of Joseph B. and Anna G. Piszczaka.
Jane & Peter eloped on June 14, 1948 and were married at Our Lady of Chestochowa Church (Richland Street ) on June 14, 1950 where she was a former member. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 1998.
Mrs. Ducas leaves her 7 children, Joseph P. Ducas and wife Susan of Sutton, George C. Ducas, James E. Ducas and wife LuAnne, Donna M. DuVarney and her predeceased husband James all of Worcester, Linda J. McCarthy and husband Robert of Auburn, daughter and care giver Diane M. Plouffe and husband Charles of Worcester, June T. Snyder and husband James of Oxford. She leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She also leaves her predeceased siblings, Francis B., Joseph S. and Vincent J. Piszczaka, Edward J. Parker, John A. Palmer, Helen C. Robichaud, Anne K. Toloczko and Eleanor B. (Piszczaka) LeBeau, all of Worcester.
Mrs. Ducas attended St. Mary's Elementary School and High School and is currently a member of St. John's Church both of Worcester. Many years ago she worked for Cottage Donut Shop and Trin's Donut Shop both of Worcester. She loved old movies, big band music, enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, especially playing Skip-bo and watching Wheel of Fortune with her son Gigi. She had fond memories of her beloved husband and their children enjoying day trips to Nantasket Beach, Holland Rink, picnics at Mt. Wachusett, picking nuts when in season, old time Drive-in Movies and White City Amusement Park. She will always be remembered for all the wonderful stories she told us of days gone by. She will be greatly missed. Till we meet again... Love You to the Heavens and Back.
Her funeral is Thursday, May 23rd, from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in John's Church, 44 Temple Street. Entombment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, the day of the funeral. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019