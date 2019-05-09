|
|
Jane Williams Durkin
Northborough - Jane Williams Durkin, 61, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2019, after a brief period of declining health. Jane was born in Denver, CO the daughter to Col. and Mrs. Wayland Whitney Williams. As a military child she spent her childhood in Nebraska, Washington, DC and Newport, RI where her father taught at the Naval War College. They eventually settled in Hamilton, NY.
Jane attended Hartwick College and was taking courses at the University of Vermont when she met her husband, Sean Patrick Durkin. They moved to Northborough, MA in 1983 when Sean started his own construction business. Jane worked for a time with her sister-in-law, Kathleen, for Durkin Painting before retiring to become a full time mother to her sons, Sean and Connor. Jane adored her boys and loved being a mother and homemaker. She was very active in all of their school and sports activities, including soccer, baseball, and hockey.
Jane had a great sense of humor, was warm, witty, and generous. She was also fiercely loyal to her family. Sometimes this world was too harsh for her sweet and sensitive soul. Jane, now you are at peace.
Jane is survived by her sons, Sean Patrick, Jr. and Connor Williams; her husband Sean Patrick Durkin; her brother-in-law, Joseph Durkin and his wife Suzanne of Northborough; a sister-in-law, Kathleen and husband Michael Borsuk of Boylston; her brother-in-law Michael Durkin of Northborough; nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her brothers Trey Williams of Madison, NY, Stephen Williams of Colorado Springs, CO, and Gregory Williams of St. Louis, MO.
Friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, May 15th, from 5-7pm, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Joseph S. Durkin Relief Fund c/o St. Mary's Credit Union, 100 W. Main Street Northborough, MA. To leave a condolence, please visit ww.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2019