Jane L. Esposito Standring, 69
AUBURN - Jane L. (Milley) Esposito Standring, 69, longtime Auburn resident, passed away at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She made the journey into the arms of God…she will join her loving husband, Paul F. Standring, who died in 2006, and her beloved son, Dameon R. Esposito, who died in 2017.
Jane leaves her loving daughter, Elizabeth L. Allain and her husband, Jeffrey S. Allain, of Auburn; her five grandchildren: Vincent P. Esposito, Victoria L. Esposito, Varissa L. Esposito, all of Leicester, Paris L. Esposito and Connor P. Allain, both of Auburn; her mother, Lillian L. (Lindgren) Milley, of Shrewsbury; her siblings: Carol Armstrong and her husband, Tom, of Waltham, John Milley and his wife, Debbie, of Worcester, Nancy Milley, of Shrewsbury, and Gary Milley, of Cape Cod. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, her best friend of 55 years, Gay Gardener, of Worcester, and her former daughter-in-law, Michelle L. Esposito, of Leicester. Along with her husband and son, Jane was predeceased by her father, Richard C. Milley, in 2004.
Calling hours will be from 5 - 7 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Auburn, 128 Central Street. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Paul. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com