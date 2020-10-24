1/1
Jane Esposito Standring
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane L. Esposito Standring, 69

AUBURN - Jane L. (Milley) Esposito Standring, 69, longtime Auburn resident, passed away at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She made the journey into the arms of God…she will join her loving husband, Paul F. Standring, who died in 2006, and her beloved son, Dameon R. Esposito, who died in 2017.

Jane leaves her loving daughter, Elizabeth L. Allain and her husband, Jeffrey S. Allain, of Auburn; her five grandchildren: Vincent P. Esposito, Victoria L. Esposito, Varissa L. Esposito, all of Leicester, Paris L. Esposito and Connor P. Allain, both of Auburn; her mother, Lillian L. (Lindgren) Milley, of Shrewsbury; her siblings: Carol Armstrong and her husband, Tom, of Waltham, John Milley and his wife, Debbie, of Worcester, Nancy Milley, of Shrewsbury, and Gary Milley, of Cape Cod. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, her best friend of 55 years, Gay Gardener, of Worcester, and her former daughter-in-law, Michelle L. Esposito, of Leicester. Along with her husband and son, Jane was predeceased by her father, Richard C. Milley, in 2004.

Calling hours will be from 5 - 7 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Auburn, 128 Central Street. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Paul. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Wallace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved