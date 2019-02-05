|
JANE L. JUNG, 79
Leicester - Jane L. Jung, 79, passed away on February 4, 2019 after a long illness.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth J. Jung of Worcester, her son Alexander Jung and his wife Katherine of Winston-Salem, NC, and her daughter Amanda J. Nelson of Millbury. She leaves her five grandchildren Hannah, Walter, Jacob, Oliver and Anabelle. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra L. Schultz in 2003.
Jane was born in Rochester, NY, on June 17, 1939, daughter of the late Walter and Katherine Lucyshyn. She attended the University of Rochester and studied Fine Arts. After living in New York, Wisconsin and Ohio, she settled and raised her family in Millbury. Over the course of many years, she volunteered and was a member of several organizations, including the Millbury Women's Club, Millbury Historical Society and the Dickens Fellowship. Jane worked at Becker College, retiring in 2014.
Jane's visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 7th in the Mulhane Home for Funerals 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Road, P.O. Box 136 East Brookfield, MA 01515. Please visit Jane's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019