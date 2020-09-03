1/1
Jane LaFlamme
1948 - 2020
Jane M. LaFlamme, 71

Worcester - Jane M. (Braman) LaFlamme, 71, a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8th, 2020.

Jane was born in Worcester, the only child of William G. and Michelina (Mancuso) Braman. Raised in the North Lake Ave neighborhood of Worcester, she graduated from North High School and earned her associate degree from Becker Junior College. Jane then accepted a position in the investment department of the former WCIS Bank, now Avidia Bank working many years there before retiring.

Jane is survived by her devoted husband and "Love of her Life" for 54 years, Andrew LaFlamme, Jr.; her son William A. LaFlamme and his companion Alanna Jacobson of South Grafton; a daughter, Michelle D. Hoffman and her husband David in Harrisburg, PA; six grandchildren, Jessica, David, Joseph, Alex, Cassandra "Cassie" and Gabrielle; extended family members and many friends.

Jane was a quiet, gentile soul who devoted her life to her husband. She had an enthusiastic passion for arts, crafts, crochet and knitting. Some of her greatest moments with Andy were those spent traveling to Arts and Crafts shows, especially those in Las Vegas where they displayed and sold items she made. Jane was a member of Greendale Peoples Church, the Lakeview Congregational Church Trustee board, and a certified member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. At one point in the past as her children were growing up, she was involved in the Cub, Girls and Boy Scouts.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Greendale Peoples church, 25 Francis Street, Worcester. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greendale Peoples Church, 25 Fales St. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
January 26, 2020
Andy, Bill and family, I am so sorry for your loss of your wife/Mom/Grandmother/Jane she was a wonderful person I never saw her once alone always with Andy,We know she is R.I.P. You all have alot of nice memories of her. Charlie B. Worc.Water shop Ret.
January 22, 2020
So sorry to hear the news. I have fond memories of working with her years ago at the bank.
Sheila Veideman
January 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nancy Gregory (Harris)
January 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Donna , Mike Dinardo
M Dinardo
January 15, 2020
I am so sorry Andy for your loss. I will miss Jane and will never forget her as she was my Maid of Honor in our wedding. Love Scott and Dawn Daigle
Dawn Daigle
Friend
January 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jess. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. I love you. Sending love and hugs
Sarah Sneddon
January 11, 2020
Andy.....and to the family....condolences to all who knew and loved her ❤
Claudette White
Friend
January 10, 2020
Andy, I am so sorry to hear of Jane's passing. She was a such a wonderful, hardworking lady. She always had a smile that was so welcoming to all. She will be missed at all the craft shows for a long time to come.
Cindy Wilder
