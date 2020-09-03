Jane M. LaFlamme, 71Worcester - Jane M. (Braman) LaFlamme, 71, a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8th, 2020.Jane was born in Worcester, the only child of William G. and Michelina (Mancuso) Braman. Raised in the North Lake Ave neighborhood of Worcester, she graduated from North High School and earned her associate degree from Becker Junior College. Jane then accepted a position in the investment department of the former WCIS Bank, now Avidia Bank working many years there before retiring.Jane is survived by her devoted husband and "Love of her Life" for 54 years, Andrew LaFlamme, Jr.; her son William A. LaFlamme and his companion Alanna Jacobson of South Grafton; a daughter, Michelle D. Hoffman and her husband David in Harrisburg, PA; six grandchildren, Jessica, David, Joseph, Alex, Cassandra "Cassie" and Gabrielle; extended family members and many friends.Jane was a quiet, gentile soul who devoted her life to her husband. She had an enthusiastic passion for arts, crafts, crochet and knitting. Some of her greatest moments with Andy were those spent traveling to Arts and Crafts shows, especially those in Las Vegas where they displayed and sold items she made. Jane was a member of Greendale Peoples Church, the Lakeview Congregational Church Trustee board, and a certified member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. At one point in the past as her children were growing up, she was involved in the Cub, Girls and Boy Scouts.Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Greendale Peoples church, 25 Francis Street, Worcester. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greendale Peoples Church, 25 Fales St. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.