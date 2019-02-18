Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Jane M. (Hawkesworth) McRae, 74

SPENCER - Jane M. (Hawkesworth) McRae, 74, of Lambs Grove died Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the Rose Monahan Hospice House.

She leaves her companion Philip Laukaitis with whom she lived, a daughter, Marie McRae of Boston, a brother, Philip Hawkesworth and his wife Elaine of CT, a "granddaughter" Lizzie Tassinari, daughter of Lisa Beauregard of Canton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers; Howard and Peter Hawkesworth and a sister Nancy Kellogg.

Jane was born in Worcester, daughter of Ambrose and Reba (Berry) Hawkesworth. She was a dental technician at Beauregard Dental Laboratory in Worcester for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, the beach, fishing, reading but most of all spending time with her family and close friends.

Jane's funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 22 at Noon in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 10:00-Noon in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, P.O. Box 550, Wellfleet, MA 02667.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
