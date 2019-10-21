|
|
Jane Anne Nelson, 64
WORCESTER - Jane Anne Nelson, 64, of Worcester and Vinalhaven, Maine, died suddenly after an eight year battle with systemic Scleroderma, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center.
Born on the island of Vinalhaven, she was one of five children born to Joseph C. and Gladys (Gac) Nelson. Jane spent her early years on Vinalhaven then moving to Worcester in 1962. She was educated locally graduating South High School in 1974.
Jane started her life long career in the insurance industry at Paul Revere, moving to North Vassalboro Maine to found her own agency, The Nelson Insurance Agency, representing Farm Family. Jane absolutely loved traveling Knox and Lincoln counties visiting the local farms and spending time with her clients who quickly became her friends.
Known by most as "Auntie Janie" and many others as "Jane from Maine". She loved to cook and took great pleasure in keeping everyone well fed with her delicious and generous meals. She loved family most of all and adopted many friends and neighbors as her extended family.
Jane spent the last few years after she retired between Vinalhaven and Worcester. While in Worcester she loved spending time with her close friend Susie Scola and also helping to take care of her nephew Andy, as he also helped take care of her and in doing so they formed a special bond and close friendship.
Predeceased by her parents, her brother, Joseph A. and sister-in-law Nancy Nelson, and niece-in-law Dawn Nelson. Survived by her siblings Gregory and wife Lee of New Hampshire, her sister Sandy of Vinalhaven, Roger and wife Candace of Cherry Valley; her "other sister" Debbie Bonardi, friend Susie Scola, former husband Francis Rotolo; nieces and nephews, Amy and Craig Lear, Joseph R. and his wife Eve, Stefan, Kimberly, Aaron, Holly, Andrew, Amanda, Jessie, Dana, and Jenna Bonardi; great nieces and nephews, Madison, Whitney, Morgan, Keaton, Jillian, Josh, Ava, Joseph, Solomon, Sarah, great-greats Katrina, Michael, and Quincy. She was happily anticipating three more additions to the family over the next few months.
The funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Burial will be at a later date in Maine. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations to Vinalhaven Emergency Services, 19 Washington School, Vinalhaven, Maine 04863, or Scleroderma.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019