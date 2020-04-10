|
Jane A. Richardson, 87
Sutton - Jane A. Richardson made her transition the morning of April 9, 2020 and All is Well. Jane was the daughter of Charles H. and Esther V. (Kasparson) Chambers.
She was widowed in 1996 when her husband of 43 years, Charles Kendall Richardson ascended.
Jane leaves three daughters, one son, and their spouses. Jane and Mike McCracken, Gail and Ronald Lebel, Linda and Alan Bachand, Charles 'Bud' and Mary Richardson. Ten grandchildren, also dearly loved- Lesley, Taylor, Gregory, Christian, Gabriel, Rhiannon, Joshua, Kane, Shane, and Bridget. Jane was predeceased by two grandchildren- Renée and Jacob Bachand.
Second only to her family, Jane's interest was for education and lifelong learning. Regretting her lack of college education when young, at age 72 Jane attended Cape Cod Community College. Jane was an ardent advocate of the opportunity that college provided. It helped to strengthen her knowledge that Peace on Earth can only be achieved through understanding that we are all members of one race - The Human Race. Only with an open and educated mind can we realize this basic truth which is, there is no other, We Are One.
A Celebration of Life will surely follow when the opportunity to do so returns. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either:
JDRF; www.jdrf.org/donate/check-or-phone/
Boston Children's Hospital; www.giving.childrenshospital.org/ways-to-give/index.html
To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020