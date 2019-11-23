Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
100 Worcester Road
Sterling, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
111 Worcester Street
West Boylston, MA
Jane C. Richinick, 93
Jane C. Richinick, 93

West Boylston - Jane C. (Jeznach) Richinick, 93, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Sterling Village.

Her loving husband of 55 years, John J. Richinick, Sr., passed away in 2008. She leaves her sons, John Richinick, Jr. and his partner, Celeste Nozzolillo of Jefferson and James Richinick of Auburn; her daughters, Janice Richinick of West Boylston and Judy Goguen of Northboro; her sister, Theresa Ryder of West Boylston; her brother, Raymond Jeznach of Charlton; her grandchildren, Jennifer Swanson and her husband Kevin, Michele Gorman and her husband Andrew, and Jason Goguen; her great-grandchildren, Aiden and Maryellen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Stasia Midura and Irene Mrugala; her brothers, Chester and Edward Jeznach; her son-in-law, Bill Goguen and her daughter-in-law, Maryellen Richinick.

Jane was born in Worcester, the daughter of Stanislaw and Franczeska (Matejowska) Jeznach and has lived most of her life in West Boylston. She worked at Telechron in Worcester before becoming a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting afghans and was an enthusiastic New England sports fan. She was proud of her Polish heritage and loved cooking Polish meals for her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. The funeral for Jane will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, West Boylston. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester Street, West Boylston, MA 01583. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
