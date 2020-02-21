Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Saucier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Donnelly) Saucier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane (Donnelly) Saucier Obituary
Jane E. (Donnelly) Saucier, 83

SPENCER - Jane E. (Donnelly) Saucier, 83, of Greenville Street died Thursday, February 20 in UMass Memorial Hospital, 55 Lake Avenue N. in Worcester after an illness.

Her husband Robert D. Saucier, Sr., died in 2009. She leaves a son Steven A. Saucier of Spencer, a brother James H. Donnelly, Jr. of Lebanon, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons Robert D. Saucier, Jr. and Gary Saucier, a brother Lloyd P. Donnelly and a sister Claire L. Berry.

Mrs. Saucier was born in Spencer, son of James H. Donnelly and Edna M. (Dwelly) Parker. She graduated from David Prouty High School. She worked at Optivac Inc. in North Brookfield for 11 years retiring in 1997. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 AM in J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 10:00-11:00 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -