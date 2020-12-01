Jane M. Scola, 86Worcester - Jane M. (Lizotte) Scola, 86 a longtime Worcester resident passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID.Jane was born in Fitchburg, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Leys) Lizotte. Raised there, she graduated from Fitchburg High School class of 1952. On a blind date, Jane met a man from Worcester, Albert Scola, they fell in love, married in 1956 and spent the next 60 years raising their family with love, devotion and faith, until Albert left her side on July 23rd 2016. She continued to live a vibrant, active life in her home on Grafton Hill until today.Jane worked most of her life, she began as a sales assistant for the Denholm-McKay Department store, then for Catholic Charities, and finally as a patient fund coordinator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Worcester State Hospital before retiring.Jane is survived by the three devoted children she was so proud of, Stephen A. Scola and his wife Donna of Worcester, Karen M. Steiger and her husband Dr. Charles Steiger of Northbridge, and Susan J. Scola of Worcester; three grandchildren she cherished, Dana Scola, Marc Scola and his wife Michelle, and Emily Steiger; a great granddaughter, Mia Scola; her precious dog and best friend Bailey; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A brother Richard and sister, Leslie Pike predeceased her.Jane was a member of St John's Church, and the Worcester Senior Center. Along with her husband, her children, and grandchildren, always came first in her life no matter what. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to family her entire life. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with family and friends, family dinners, cooking, and watching television. She loved to knit, notably making her creations with love for baby's, family or anyone who asked. She truly believed that faith, family, and friends were the most important and she had room in her heart for everyone she met. She was very generous with her love, time, and resources, and helped anyone in need. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.Jane's Celebration of Christian Burial Mass will be held Friday, December 4th at 11:00 am in St John's Church, 44 Temple St. COVID restrictions of Masks and social distancing will apply. Burial will follow in St John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St John's Food for the Poor, 40 Temple St., Worcester.The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.The family would like to thank the entire medical staff of Umass Memorial's ER, South 6 and the CCU Covid unit for taking exceptional care of Jane during her hospitalization. The care and compassion shown to Jane was immensely appreciated.