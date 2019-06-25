Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
130 Boston Turnpike
Jane Simoncini Obituary
Jane M. Simoncini

Shrewsbury - Jane M. (Cote) Simoncini, 89, of Shrewsbury, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 29 at 10 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, June 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave., Worcester. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's Telegram.

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019
