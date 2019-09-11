Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Stimpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Stimpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Stimpson Obituary
Jane M. Stimpson, 64

Worcester - Jane M. Stimpson, 64, of Worcester died Wednesday, September 11th in the St. Francis Home. She leaves two brothers, Robert J. Stimpson of Worcester and Andrew M. Stimpson of Leicester; four sisters, Mary E. O'Halloran and her husband, Charles McGilvray of Falmouth, Ann E. Pomerance and her husband, Carl of West Lebanon, NH, Kathleen T. Stimpson and her dear friend, Arthur Leslie of Weymouth and Patricia F. Stimpson and her husband, David Deschenes of Everett, WA and many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Robert J. and Mary A. (MacDonald) Stimpson and attended Middlesex Community College. Jane was an avid Red Sox Fan and a supporter of the ASPCA. She enjoyed listening to music and traveling to Florida and Ireland. Jane was a loving sister and aunt who was much loved by her family. She will be greatly missed.

Her funeral is Monday, September 16th with a service at 12:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society, 101A 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the ASPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now