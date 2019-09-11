|
Jane M. Stimpson, 64
Worcester - Jane M. Stimpson, 64, of Worcester died Wednesday, September 11th in the St. Francis Home. She leaves two brothers, Robert J. Stimpson of Worcester and Andrew M. Stimpson of Leicester; four sisters, Mary E. O'Halloran and her husband, Charles McGilvray of Falmouth, Ann E. Pomerance and her husband, Carl of West Lebanon, NH, Kathleen T. Stimpson and her dear friend, Arthur Leslie of Weymouth and Patricia F. Stimpson and her husband, David Deschenes of Everett, WA and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Robert J. and Mary A. (MacDonald) Stimpson and attended Middlesex Community College. Jane was an avid Red Sox Fan and a supporter of the ASPCA. She enjoyed listening to music and traveling to Florida and Ireland. Jane was a loving sister and aunt who was much loved by her family. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral is Monday, September 16th with a service at 12:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society, 101A 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the ASPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019