Jane M. White, 86
Rutland - Jane M. (Strong) White, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester. She was born in Athol, the daughter of the late Wallace B. and Annie E. (Upham) Strong and had lived most of her life in Rutland.
Jane's loving husband of 67 years, Donald J. White, passed away on January 21, 2019. She leaves her two sons, Edward P. White and his wife, Mary of Holden and David A. White and his wife, Melissa of Davenport, Florida; her two daughters, Deborah J. Boisse and her husband, George of Manassas, Virginia and Sandra L. Dunn and her husband, Michael of Worcester; her sister, Marjorie Belhumeur of Worcester; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sisters, Beverly Strong, Evelyn Stevens and Carol Strong and her brothers, Wallace, Charles and Walter Strong.
Jane was a nurse for many years at Memorial Hospital in Worcester and also at Holden Hospital before she retired. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland and enjoyed making quilts for St. Vincent Hospital and for Why Me & Sherry's House, both in Worcester. She loved to spend time with her loving family and tend to her beautiful flower gardens.
A private committal service will be held at Rural Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Why Me & Sherry's House, 1152 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01602 (www.whyme.org). Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019