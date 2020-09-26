Janet Arcieri

Janet M. Arcieri, 83Webster - Janet M. "Jan" (Marois) Arcieri, 83, died Thursday, September 24, 2020.She leaves her husband of 57 years, Ronald V. "Ron" Arcieri; 4 children, Paul R. Arcieri of Webster, Maria E. Arcieri and her spouse Linda M. Monroe of Beverly, Anita J. Bugan and her fiancé Jim Lambert of Dudley, and Marc P. Arcieri and his partner Heidi Chatfield of Woodstock, CT. Jan was the proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren, Janelle, Marla and Jillian Arcieri, Jocelyn, Leah and Jack Bugan, Oliver Arcieri and a great grandchild, Myles Lamica. Additionally she leaves a brother, Roger Marois of New Jersey and was predeceased by 3 sisters, Claire Vigeant, Suzanne Marois and Irene Smith. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.Jan was born on March 29, 1937 at the family home in Worcester, the daughter of George and Eva (Boucher) Marois. She graduated from the former Ascension High School in Worcester in 1955. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in both social work and music from Anna Maria College in Paxton in 1959. She completed further studies at Fordham University in Manhattanville, NY.Jan was a social worker at Tri-Valley Elder Services in Southbridge and later became the co-director, along with her husband Ron, of the Family Life Office for the Diocese of Worcester, before retiring in 2002. In addition to offering spiritual direction in her home for many years, Jan was involved in several other groups, including RCIA, WOW (Women of Wisdom) and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. The Prayer Shawl Ministry was near and dear to Jan's heart because of the comfort the shawls brought to those whose need was greatest.She was a foundational member of Saint Louis Church and a lector there. Her involvement also included teaching religious education classes at the parish for many years. On the diocesan level, she was a member of the Diaconate Selection Committee. An accomplished musician, she was a concert pianist in her earlier years. She received the Joan of Arc award from Anna Maria College.Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 28, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Louis Church, 14 Lake Street (please meet at church). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Guidelines regarding Covid 19 will be observed and everyone is asked to wear a face mask. Donations in her name may be made to either Catholic Charities, 10 Hammond Street, Worcester, MA 0l6l0 or to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster.