Janet L. (Ceddia) Bagaglio, 68
Worcester - Janet L. (Ceddia) Bagaglio, 68, of Worcester passed away on Tues. Oct. 22, 2019 at her brother's home in Blackstone with her family by her side after over a year and a half long struggle with cancer. She was the wife of James F. Bagaglio.
Janet was born May 20, 1951 in Cambridge the daughter of Matthew and Sylvia M. (Creighton) Ceddia and had been a resident of Worcester for over 40 years.
She loved all artistic pursuits. She enjoyed an occasional DIY home improvement project, was an avid gardener, and had been a dance instructor at the former Joan Yankauskas School of Dance in Worcester for more than 10 years. She also possessed a love for ceramics and co-owned and operated J J & J Ceramics in Worcester.
In addition to her husband James of 47 years, she is survived by her daughters, Sylvia A. Bagaglio and her husband Issac Baron of E. Providence, RI., and Molly V. and her husband Bil McArthur of West Boylston; a brother, Paul and his wife Jeannine Ceddia of Blackstone; a sister, June C. Marino of Bellingham and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends she considered family.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019