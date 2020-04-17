|
|
Janet A. Bath
Shrewsbury - Janet A. Bath, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12 after a period of declining health complicated by the coronavirus. Janet was born on November 16, 1930 to John Chester and Florence (Harris) Bath. She lived most of her life in Shrewsbury. For the last 20 years she was a resident, along with her adored dog Roxi, at Westbrook Crossing in Shrewsbury where she developed many cherished friendships.
Jan was a graduate of Bancroft School and Centenary University. She worked at BBDO Advertising in New York City as a skilled writer for many years. Jan was a member of the Worcester Country Club, becoming a 50-year life member. She was a two-time Women's Club Champion, and the first female Board member. She served as one of a five-person committee that developed the WCC Centennial History Book in 2000. Jan also had memberships at the Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda and Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead. She was a board member of the Women's Golf Association of Massachusetts, serving as the Central Mass. Liaison. She was an avid Patriot's fan, attending games at Fenway Park, Alumni Stadium, Harvard Stadium and Foxborough with her dear friends Joan and Bob MacPherson. Jan was an accomplished cook and loved to travel, read, garden and ski, and go to the beach. She was blessed with wonderful friends.
Jan leaves behind devoted nieces and nephews, Richard Franklin, Betsey Franklin Cummings, Pamela Bath Kelly, Janet Bath and Jay Bath; 12 great-nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John C. Bath and her sister Carolyn Bath Franklin.
Jan's family would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Healthcare Center, fifth floor, for the compassionate care they provided to Jan during the last few months of her life. Sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Jack Kelly and the staff of Grove Medical, Dr. Charles Birbara and his staff for the excellent medical care and attention they provided to Jan over many years.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester MA 01606, or the Wright Museum of World War II, 77 Center St., Wolfeboro NH 03894.
To view Jan's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020