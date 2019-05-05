Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Janet M. Belanger, 67

Shrewsbury - Janet M. Belanger, 67, of Shrewsbury died at home on May 2, 2019. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Donald and Nancy (Nylin) Stockhaus. Janet attended the Shrewsbury public schools and was a graduate of Quinisgamond Community College. Janet worked at various jobs throughout the years and will be remembered fondly by many. She leaves her loving family that will miss her dearly. Her mother Nancy Stockhous, two sons Michael and his brother Jason and Jason's wife Lesley, one daughter Jessica and her husband Brian, her brother David Stockhaus and 5 grandchildren. Janet's beloved husband Theodore died in 2018.

Family and friends are invited to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester on Thursday for calling hours from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Janet's memory to the

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019
