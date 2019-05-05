|
Janet M. Belanger, 67
Shrewsbury - Janet M. Belanger, 67, of Shrewsbury died at home on May 2, 2019. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Donald and Nancy (Nylin) Stockhaus. Janet attended the Shrewsbury public schools and was a graduate of Quinisgamond Community College. Janet worked at various jobs throughout the years and will be remembered fondly by many. She leaves her loving family that will miss her dearly. Her mother Nancy Stockhous, two sons Michael and his brother Jason and Jason's wife Lesley, one daughter Jessica and her husband Brian, her brother David Stockhaus and 5 grandchildren. Janet's beloved husband Theodore died in 2018.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019