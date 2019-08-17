|
Janet M. Black-King, 80
Whitinsville - Janet Mae (Yacino) Black-King, 80, formerly of Oxford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Quaboag Rehab & Skilled Care Center.
Janet is predeceased by her first husband, Alexander Black and her second husband, Herbert King, Jr; she leaves her two children, Debra Armstrong and her husband, Christopher of Southbridge and Scott Black and his wife, Tena of Auburn; three grandchildren, Ryan and Salina Black of Auburn and Tristan Colonese of East Brookfield; three siblings, Alan Yacino and his wife, Nancy of Oxford, Louis Yacino and his wife, Lorraine of ME and James Yacino and his wife, Donna of Barre; many nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by her parents, Louis and Lillian (Horton) Yacino, a son, Brian D. Black, a granddaughter, Kayla Rose Black and siblings, Jo-ann Yacino and Dennis Yacino
Janet worked for Shaw's Supermarket, UniBank for Savings and Cumberland Farms. She was a member of Northbridge Housing Board of Directors for several years.
Janet's services and burial will be celebrated privately. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Janet's tribute page at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019