Janet M Cocker, 82
Worcester - Janet M. (McGovern) Cocker, 82, of Worcester formerly of Paxton, died peacefully with family on February 8, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center of Worcester due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Born and raised in Clinton, MA, Janet was the daughter of the late Francis and Stella (Kowalczyk) McGovern. Janet was the wife of the late Robert A. Cocker who died in 2003. Janet was self-employed as a proof reader for many years and formerly worked for Achorn Graphics. Janet will be greatly missed by her family which she loved to spend time with, especially her granddaughter Kayla A. Paroyian.
Janet leaves a son Gary R. Cocker, one daughter Kelly A. Paroyian, her granddaughter Kayla, a sister Lois Allard and two brothers Michael McGovern and Francis "Buddy" McGovern and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday at 11am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester. Burial will be at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Janet's family is especially grateful for the kind and compassionate care she received at the Beaumont facility - 2nd floor - Tapestry Program.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the local Dress for Success at www.worcester.dressforsuccess.org
To leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Janet with the family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019