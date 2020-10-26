Janet (Williamson) Clark Fadden, 88
Worcester/Auburn - Janet (Williamson) Clark Fadden, 88, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Oxford. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Paul E. Fadden of Largo, FL; four children, Cheryl A. Almstrom and her husband Donald of Oxford, Steven R. Clark and his wife Bonnie of Charlton, Jeffrey R. Clark of Worcester, and Dennis F. Clark of Dudley; her stepson, Christopher Fadden and his wife Kaleena of Sturbridge; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and two half-sisters, Dottie Fleming and Pat Weeks, both of Pittsburgh, PA. She was predeceased by her grandson Brian Clark; and her former husband Arthur Clark. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Frederick and Ethel E. (Kennedy) Williamson, and lived in Worcester for over 40 years and Auburn for 25 years, before moving to Largo, FL, in 2005. She graduated from South High School in Worcester, attended Worcester State College, and received her bachelor's degree from Clark University in Worcester.
Mrs. Fadden was a postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, retiring in 1992. In addition, she was a real estate broker for many years. She was past president of the American Legion Post 306 Auxiliary in Paxton and past Worcester County Director of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of the Teakwood Village Garden Club, as well as several other bird and garden clubs. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Largo, FL.
Mrs. Fadden was a tournament champion Bocce player at her home in Florida. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren above all, and treasured time spent with each of them.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice in Auburn, and Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas County, FL, for their exceptional care during her illness.
A memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord St., Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com