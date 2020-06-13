Janet G. Jones, 91
WORCESTER - Janet Gaden Shand Jones, a resident of The Briarwood Community in Worcester, died on June 8, 2020 at the age of 91 following a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia on March 4, 1929 to the late Alexander Capie Shand and Nancy Tripp Shand she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951. She married Arthur E. Jones in 1954, who preceded her in death after 58 years of marriage.
The Jones' moved their family to Worcester, MA in 1959 where Mrs. Jones established herself as a community leader. She served as the Executive Director of the Medical Center of Central Massachusetts and Memorial Hospital Foundation for more than 10 years. She was the Director of Public Relations for the YWCA and a staff member of United Way. She was also the Loaned Executive to the United Way of Central Mass Campaign for 5 years. She held the position of Fund-Raising Executive at YOU. Inc. where she ran the Cottage Hill Academy Campaign.
She served as President of the Junior League of Worcester. As a board member she led fundraising efforts at many organizations including Girls Inc, The Worcester Science Center, Visiting Nurses Assoc. Salem Community Corp and the Greater Worcester Interfaith Housing Network.
Mrs. Jones was an avid traveler, golfer and life-long learner – interests she shared with her husband. She was an active member of St. Michaels on-the-Heights Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry and Altar Guild of All Saints and St. John's Episcopal churches in Worcester and St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, ME. She and her husband were members of the Worcester Country Club, the Worcester Club the Webhannet Golf Club and Arundel Yacht Club in Kennebunkport where they spent many summers.
She is survived by her daughter Leslie Jones Goodall, son Alan Eliot Shand Jones, his wife Jacqueline Tear and her two grandsons, Miles Alexander Goodall and Eliot Shand Tear. Her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Richard Thigpen and her niece and nephew Susan Thigpen Carlson and Richard M. Thigpen.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff and community at Briarwood and the Knollwood Nursing Center.
Memorials may be sent to The Animal Rescue League of Central Ma, Visiting Nurse Assoc._of Southern Worcester County, EcoTarium Science Center in Worcester, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Interment at St. Ann's Kennebunkport will be private. Callahan, Fay & Caswell is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.