Janet L. (Goguen) Kirkpatrick, 80
Sterling - Janet L. (Goguen) Kirkpatrick, 80, beloved wife of the late Richard Kirkpatrick, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sterling Village. Born in Fitchburg and raised in Clinton, she was a daughter of Edmond and Lorraine (Jacques) Goguen.
Janet was a faithful member of St. Richard of Chichester Church. In her spare time, she could often be found watching the birds visiting her birdfeeders or doing arts and crafts for the local school children.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Wendy Smith and her husband, Donald of The Villages, FL; her son, Robert Kirkpatrick and his wife, Janet of Cottonwood, AZ; two sisters, Dorothy Hatstat of Leominster and Eva Gravakis and her husband, Michael of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Karen Tadry and her husband, Matthew and Robert Kirkpatrick, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew and Olivianna Tadry; step-grandchildren, Melissa Groulx and her husband, Steven and Nicole and Eric Baldelli; step-great-grandchildren, Steven and Isabelle Groulx; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Clarence and Edmond Goguen.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family from 10 to 12 noon on Saturday, January 25 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Janet's funeral service will be held at 12 noon in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sterling Fire Department, P.O. Box 21, Sterling, MA 01564 or to the Town of Sterling Fire Department Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 515, Sterling, MA 01564.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020