Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
Janet Langevin


1946 - 2020
Janet Langevin Obituary
Janet A. Langevin, 73

AUBURN - Janet A. (Black) Langevin, 73, of Auburn passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Calling hours will be on Tuesday January 21 from 9:00-11:00 am followed by a service honoring her life at 11:00 am at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper and at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
