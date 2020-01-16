|
Janet A. Langevin, 73
AUBURN - Janet A. (Black) Langevin, 73, of Auburn passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Calling hours will be on Tuesday January 21 from 9:00-11:00 am followed by a service honoring her life at 11:00 am at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper and at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020