Janet A. Laperle, 66
WORCESTER - Janet Ann Laperle, 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 20th, 2020.
Janet was predeceased by her mother Ann R. (Hannan) Laperle and her sister Cheryl A. (Laperle) O'Sullivan, both in March of 1998, as well as her brother Robert J. Laperle in March of 2016. She was also predeceased by her brother James F. Laperle Jr. in Jan 2017, her father, James F. Laperle Sr. in Jan, 2019, and stepmother Patricia I. Laperle, 2013.
She is survived by her brother Dennis J. Laperle and his wife Stacy Jablonski of Worcester, sister Dr. Robin A. (Laperle) Taher, and husband Akbar Taher of Boylston, MA, brother Charles H. Laperle and wife Melanie Laperle of Brookfield, her sister Monique E. (Laperle) Girard and husband Shawn Girard of Worcester, step-sister Paula Westbury of Florida, step-brother Stewart and his wife Jackie Vincent of Barre, MA, and step-brother Eric and his wife Jeannette Vincent of Auburn, MA. Janet also leaves many loving nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins, including step nieces and nephews.
Janet was born in New York. She was a member of Christ Baptist Church. Janet retired from UMASS Medical Center as a housekeeper in 2019. She attended St. Francis Adult Day Health, where she dedicated herself to helping staff and participants. She started a self-advocacy group and a knitting club. She created a communication book and newsletter. She was involved in Special Olympics track and field, bowling, basketball, swimming and soccer. She also swam and fundraised for Easter Seals. She liked fundraising for the Grange, Bedrock Bowlers, Mass Advocates Standing Strong, and Special Olympics. She touched so many lives.
From an early age, Janet, along with her mother, aunt and cousins fought for 504 plans and mainstreaming in schools. She was a confident leader who made the world a better place for people with disabilities. She had many friends and associates, serving as the Chairperson of Massachusetts Advocates Standing Strong/Executive Board of Directors until the present. She was currently President of the Central Mass Regional Work Team where she served for many years. She also enjoyed being an officer with the Grange, earning a treasured position of Gatekeeper.
Janet was a true advocate who loved helping people. She always said "labels are for cans and jars, not people". She appreciated and loved life. Anyone she met would say she had inspired them. Janet loved funny stories. She also enjoyed craft projects, especially knitting baby blankets for the NICU. She loved her new kittens (she called them her grandkids) and being around people she loved.
Janet had a huge heart. She was a beloved sister, friend, auntie, and mother to all she knew. She leaves a great legacy. She will be fondly remembered by all. I love you to the moon and back!
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, the funeral service for Janet to Celebrate her Life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Advocates Standing Strong at ma-advocates.org or to the Bedrock Bowlers (checks made out to Bowlero) and mailed to Monique Girard, 4 Ventura Rd., Worcester, 01604.
Arrangements are in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020