Janet LaPrad
1939 - 2020
Janet M. LaPrad, 81

WARREN/AUBURN - Janet M. (Thomas) LaPrad, 81, of Warren and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester.

Along with her husband, Martin, Janet leaves her children: Mark T. LaPrad and his wife Cathy, of East Brookfield; Peter M. LaPrad and his wife Donna, of Auburn; Theresa M. DiLeo and her husband Steven, of Sterling; and Thomas P. LaPrad, of Warren; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Frank and Irma (Batchelder) Thomas, Janet was predeceased by seven siblings.

Services will be held privately for her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. To view the complete obituary, please visit

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
