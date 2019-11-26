|
Janet Anne (Jordon) O'Connor
Westminster - Janet Anne (Jordan) O'Connor, 86, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. She was born in New York City to Joseph and Anna (Herbert) Jordan. Janet grew up in Long Island and Syracuse, NY with her sister Joanne. She graduated from Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse in 1950 and Syracuse University in 1954.
During this time, she met her husband, Richard (Dick) O'Connor (on a blind date on New Year's Eve), as well as many of the friends she would stay close with all her life, including Mary and Bob McMahon, Betty Curtin McNeff, and countless others. She and Dick married in 1956 and had an especially close and loving marriage. They had five children and relocated to Massachusetts where she met her dear friends Beverly Shipman, Sr. Rita Favreau, Joanne Librandi, and Joan Quinlivan.
Janet was a woman of strong faith, with a kind heart and a quick laugh. She earned a Master's Degree in Counseling at the age of fifty-six, and worked many hours counseling at Doctors Hospital during her career. She later served as Director of Religious Education at several diocesan parishes. Janet's Catholic faith was extremely important to her and she was a source of encouragement for many priests, parishioners, and students throughout her life. Over the years, she belonged to Most Holy Rosary and Holy Family churches in Syracuse, St. Columba in Paxton, St. Paul's Cathedral and St. John's in Worcester (at both, while her husband Dick served as deacon), and at St. Edward the Confessor in Westminster, MA.
Janet was known for her kind heart, her homemade bread and sweet rolls, a love of dogs, her hospitality, and her Christian life. Shortly before she died, she promised to pray for all her loved ones daily from heaven and we know she will. She also said she would be asking the Lord for blond, curly hair, which remains to be seen.
Janet is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Deacon Richard J. O'Connor, who passed away in 2005, their newborn son John in 1957, her sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Jim Cassidy, her brother-in-law Chuck O'Connor and his wife Jean, her parents Nan and Joe Jordan, and her parents-in-law Josephine and Charlie O'Connor.
Janet leaves behind her five children and eleven grandchildren: Jordan and wife Debbie O'Connor and their children Erin, Michael and Michael's wife, Kristyn; Sharon and husband Matthew Bannister and their children Julia and her fiancé Kenny Lauzier, Davis and his fiancée Amanda Dalton, and Sarah; Susannah and husband Dirk Auferoth and their daughter Napoule; Amy and husband Gary King and their children Heather and her husband Alex, and Jordan and his fiancée Kayla; and Megan and husband Chuck Reitz of Westminster, MA, with whom she lived for many very happy years, and their children Andrew, Mimi and Sophie. Janet is also survived by Nancy and Paul Gaffney, her sister-in-law and husband. She also leaves her many nieces and nephews. In her later years, she especially loved visiting with her niece, Janet Cassidy. To the end of her life, Janet loved and knew all her children and grandchildren and had a special spot for them in their heart. Nothing made her happier than knowing they were all well, loved, and happy.
Visiting hours will be held in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St. Westminster, MA on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5-7pm. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held for Janet at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St. Worcester, MA on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11am. Burial will take place after the Mass in Mooreland Cemetery in Paxton, with a reception to follow at Christ the King Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Food Pantry, 19 Chatham St., Worcester, MA 01609, or Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019