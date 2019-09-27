|
Janet A. Peterson, 84
Holden - Janet A. Peterson, 84, of Holden, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester.
She leaves two nieces, Marcy L. Merzigian and her husband, John of Simi Valley, CA and Diane L. Bashaw and her husband, Paul of West Boylston; a nephew, Douglas N. Peterson and his wife, LeeAnn of Holden; two great-nieces, Erika Bashaw and Kristen D'Amelio; five great-nephews, Jamie and Brad Merzigian, Christopher Bashaw, Ryan and Garrett Peterson; a great great-nephew, Jackson Bashaw and a great great-niece, Josie D'Amelio. She was predeceased by her two brothers, George A. Peterson, Jr. in 1954 and Norman A. Peterson in 2011 and also by a niece and a nephew.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of George A. and Mabel A. (Swenson) Peterson and lived there until moving to Holden in 2004. She graduated from North High School in 1953 and from the five year Simmons College School of Nursing Program where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree.
As a registered nurse, she began her career in nursing with the Worcester Visiting Nurse Association. In 1961 she became an instructor at the former Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she taught for fourteen years. In 1976 she developed the first Diabetes Education Program for patients and families at Memorial Hospital. She also took courses at the Joslin Clinic in Boston and The Diabetes Education Center in Minnesota and became certified as a Diabetes Educator. She worked at Memorial Hospital for twenty six years.
Janet was a member of Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing, the former Worcester Simmons Club and the Simmons College Alumni Association. She was a former member of the American Association of Diabetes Educators and the American Diabetes Association, where she served on the Board of Directors of the Worcester Chapter.
A member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester, she served on the church council and several other committees. She enjoyed her vacation home on Cape Cod, raising her poodles and hydrangeas and most of all, the time she spent with her family. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Janet's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at JHC Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided during Janet's illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 30 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster Street, Worcester. Janet will be laid to rest in All Faith's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "The House of the Lord Fund" c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to the Diabetes Fund c/o Mass Memorial Foundation, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019