Janet M. (Patenaude) Rawlston, 77
Worcester - Janet M. (Patenaude) Rawlston, 77, of Worcester died Saturday, August 10th surrounded by her family. Her husband of 43 years, Richard D. Rawlston died in 2010. She leaves her daughters, Karen M. Rawlston and her significant other, Jack Sweeney, Michele M. Wilkman and her husband, Brian of Worcester and Kelly A. Rawlston and her significant other, Al Stramacchia of Worcester; a brother, James Patenaude and his significant other, Karen Hennessey of Millbury; two sisters, Judy Clark and her husband, Dennis of Worcester and Joan Sampson and her husband, Doug of Shrewsbury; and several nieces and nephews, who loved her like a mother. She also leaves her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the love of her life, Michael Sweeney and his children, Mathew and Mason; Heidi Wilkman and her daughter, Gia Sky; Heather Wilkman, Brandi Wilkman and her significant other, Joshua Coughlin and their son, Brady; Amanda Bumgarner and her husband, Freddy and their children, Hunter and Ameliah; Kristin Sweeney and her daughter, Kaiya; and Sierra, Addison and Ella Schmidt. She was predeceased by a brother, John Patenaude and her beloved twin and best friend, Jane Brick who were inseparable.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of John and Marion (Brunette) Patenaude and lived here all her life. Janet worked with her sister, Jane as a housekeeper in the hotel business for 10 years, retiring in 2011 and previously worked for 40 years with L. Farber Company.
Janet was funny with a smart-ass personality who would do anything for anyone. She was the nosey neighbor from Cambridge street who loved her neighbors, especially, Yvette who she did crossword puzzles with daily. She enjoyed listening to polka and country music; and playing cribbage while listening to her scanner. Most of all her favorite pastime was spending time with her family who was her world.
Her funeral is Thursday, August 15th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a liturgy of the word at 11:00 AM in St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, August 14th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019